Gugu Mbatha-Raw Is Marvel's Newest Star, Joins 'Loki' Series for Disney+

Gugu Mbatha-Raw is Marvel’s newest star!

The 36-year-old The Morning Show actress has landed a role alongside Tom Hiddleston in the Disney Plus series Loki, Deadline reports.

Details about her role are reportedly being kept under wraps, though it is possibly a female lead.

Also starring in the show are Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino.

Tom plays Loki, “the Asgardian god of mischief and everyone’s favorite Marvel villain, in stories that take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.” There may also be a link to the May 2021 sequel Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Filming is currently taking place in Atlanta for a spring 2021 premiere.

Gugu also starred in Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time and Beauty and the Beast.

