Jennifer Aniston & Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, & Now They're Telling All!

Kobe & Gianna Bryant Laid to Rest 2 Weeks After Their Tragic Deaths

Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

Tue, 11 February 2020

Here's the Real Story Behind the 'Birds of Prey' Title Change

If you go to buy tickets to Birds of Prey online, you might notice that the film currently has a different title. Now, the real story behind the title change has been revealed.

While most fans assumed that Warner Bros. decided to change the film’s title after the movie disappointing at the box office during opening weekend, the studio actually had nothing to do with it.

Top theater chains like AMC, Regal, and Cinemark are all displaying the title as Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey to make it more clear that the film is about Margot Robbie‘s beloved DC Comics character.

Atom Tickets’ Alisha Grauso reports that the change is “for display/search purposes only for vendors and theaters, not an official title change.”
