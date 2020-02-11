Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston & Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, & Now They're Telling All!

Rihanna Had a Very Late Night Outing with This Rumored Beau

Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

Blac Chyna Is Sparking Pregnancy Rumors Because of Something She Posted

Hilary Swank's 'P.S. I Love You' Is Getting a Sequel

P.S. I Love You will forever be one of the most romantic and heartbreaking movies of all time – and it’s getting a sequel movie.

The original 2007 movie, which starred Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler, centered on Holly, a widow who discovers that her late husband has left her 10 messages intended to help ease her pain and start a new life.

Now, Variety is reporting that Alcon Entertainment has acquired film rights to “Postscript,” the follow-up novel from Cecelia Ahern.

The upcoming sequel will pick up seven years later and Holly’s sister asks her to tell the story of the P.S. I Love You letters on her podcast.

A few other movie sequels were just announced, including one for Captain Marvel!
