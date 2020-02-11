Hilary Swank's 'P.S. I Love You' Is Getting a Sequel

P.S. I Love You will forever be one of the most romantic and heartbreaking movies of all time – and it’s getting a sequel movie.

The original 2007 movie, which starred Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler, centered on Holly, a widow who discovers that her late husband has left her 10 messages intended to help ease her pain and start a new life.

Now, Variety is reporting that Alcon Entertainment has acquired film rights to “Postscript,” the follow-up novel from Cecelia Ahern.

The upcoming sequel will pick up seven years later and Holly’s sister asks her to tell the story of the P.S. I Love You letters on her podcast.

A few other movie sequels were just announced, including one for Captain Marvel!