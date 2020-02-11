Hugh Jackman Says His Skin Is All Clear After Battling Skin Cancer

Hugh Jackman wears his hoodie up on his head while out and about in New York City on Tuesday afternoon (February 11).

The 51-year-old actor picked up a green juice to go after sharing a skin cancer awareness video on his Instagram to fans.

In the video, Hugh also had some good news – his skin is clear!

“Just had my three-month checkup. Just a reminder to go get your checkup, it only takes five seconds,” he told fans. “I’m all clear. It gives me peace of mind, so just do it.”

Hugh has been vocal about his own battle with basel cell carcinoma, and recently had a spot taken off his nose.

Check out his video below!