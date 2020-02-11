Hunter King to Star in 'Prospect,' a Western Comedy Pilot for ABC!

Hunter King has landed the lead role in the upcoming western comedy pilot Prospect, which is being produced by ABC.

The 26-year-old actress, who most recently starred in the CBS comedy series Life in Pieces, is a two-time Daytime Emmy-winning actress for her work on The Young and the Restless.

Prospect is described as a “comedic Western with a feminist twist,” according to Deadline. The show was written by I Hate My Teenage Daughter creators Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer and will be directed by Randall Einhorn.

Here’s the synopsis: “An idealistic young woman, Abigail Lansing (King), moves to the frontier to be a schoolteacher, but her ideals quickly are tested when she learns that her students are rowdy ranch hands, not children.”

Click inside for a longer description of Hunter’s character…

Hunter‘s character Abigail Lansing is described as “proper, smart, a little awkward and chatty, but always positive, friendly and hopeful, with a healthy dose of nineteenth century feminism.”

“Abigail is a young woman from Boston who is thrilled to be able to set off on her own adventure as a school teacher in the western prairie town of Prospect. Somewhat starry-eyed, she envisions herself preparing adorable young children for their future with an education. Abigail discovers when she gets to Prospect that it’s not going to be what she thought it was. For one thing, she has to teach adult men, not children, and her living situation is a little more rustic, and awkward, than she expected. Abigail has to re-think some of her expectations but decides with characteristic spunk and optimism that there’s good work to be done here in Prospect– on her own terms,” Deadline reports.