Issa Rae Has a Glam Night Out with 'The Photograph' Cast at NYC Premiere!

Issa Rae is a golden goddess while walking the red carpet at the premiere of The Photograph on Tuesday night (February 11) at the SVA Theater in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress was joined at the event by co-stars LaKeith Stanfield, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Lil Rel Howery, Y’lan Noel, Wakeema Hollis, Chante Adams, Christopher Cassarino, Dakota Paradise, and writer and director Stella Meghie.

The new romantic movie will be released in theaters on Valentine’s Day and is perfect for date nights!

Here is the film’s synopsis: “When famed photographer Christina Eames unexpectedly dies, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae Morton (Rae) hurt, angry and full of questions. When a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box is found, Mae finds herself on a journey delving into her mother’s early life and ignites a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising-star journalist, Michael Block (Stanfield).”