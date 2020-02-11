Jennifer Aniston & Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, & Now They're Telling All!

Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock are opening up about dating the same actor!

The 51-year-old The Morning Show actress and the 55-year-old Bird Box star both went out with 56-year-old Manchester by the Sea actor Tate Donovan back in the day.

“You and I had completely different memories,” Sandra said to Jennifer in a new interview for Interview magazine’s cover story.

“Let’s journey back,” Jennifer replied. “I’m trying to remember the year of the Golden Globes, at that little restaurant…”

“Yes, and we were introduced by our former boyfriend,” Sandra said. “I say ‘our’ because you and I both partook of this one human being.”

“Yes, we did. That’s a beautiful way of saying it,” Jennifer responded.

“[He] was a very patient human being, given that he dated us both,” Sandra continued.

“He seems to have a type,” Jennifer added, as Sandra elaborated, “Talented. Funny. Kind. Introspective. Generous.”

“Lovers of architecture, lovers of interior design,” Jennifer said.

Sandra Bullock and Tate dated from 1990 to 1994, while Jennifer and Tate went out from 1995 to 1998. Fun fact: Tate Donovan also played Rachel’s boyfriend on Friends for five episodes!

