Jennifer Aniston Sees Kids in Her Future

Jennifer Aniston pictures laughter and kids running around her when she thinks of the things she’s looking forward to in her life.

During her feature with Interview magazine, Sandra Bullock asked the 51-year-old star if there’s anything “you haven’t done yet that you are looking forward to doing?”

“My gut reaction was to say all of the above,” Jennifer told her. “It’s not so much what I see myself doing, but it’s more like a little screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That’s the joyous snapshot in my head.”

In another interview with THR in recent years, Jennifer addressed the want for children.

“Listen, that’s a topic that’s so exhausted. I get nervous around that, just because it’s very personal. Who knows if it’s going to happen? It’s been a want. We’re doing our best.”

