Jessica Simpson Reacts to Animal Rights Protesters Interrupting Her Book Event: 'God Bless You Guys'

Jessica Simpson‘s latest event on her book tour was interrupted by animal rights protesters and she took the high road while addressing them from stage.

The 39-year-old singer and designer’s conversation with Katherine Schwarzenegger was interrupted two separate times during the event on Monday night (February 10) in Los Angeles.

“God bless you guys! It’s beautiful that you stand up for what you believe, but not through hatred,” Jessica said as a group of protesters were ushered away from the stage and out of the venue.

Later on, a woman stood up in the middle of the audience and started shouting, “Please stop wearing animals, please stop wearing fur. There are so many other choices. Please stop wearing fur, Jessica. Animals are electrocuted!

Jessica and Katherine paused the conversation while the woman was escorted out by security.

“Well, these are the types of moments where you know, when you’re trying to speak about helping other people get through their own problems and their life, and when you talk about god, that is when darkness tries to seep in,” Jessica said after the second protester left the room. “And I know that god is stronger than that and nothing will hold me back from my calling.”

Jessica was also confronted by animal rights protesters at a book event last week.