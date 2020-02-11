Joe Biden Thinks Mickey Mouse Can Beat Donald Trump in 2020 Election

Joe Biden thinks Mickey Mouse could beat Donald Trump in the upcoming 2020 election.

The 77-year-old former United States vice president and presidential hopeful shared his thoughts in an interview on the MSNBC program Morning Joe on Tuesday (February 11).

When asked about the idea that certain candidates will not be able to beat Trump in the election, Joe responded, “I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose. I think we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot.”

Mickey Mouse then became one of Twitter’s top trends in politics, leaving many users confused.

“Wow saw Mickey Mouse trending and thought he died,” one person tweeted, while another wrote, “President Mickey Mouse isn’t so far-fetched considering the fact that we currently have Donald Schmuck.”

ICYMI, hear what Joe Biden had to say about Donald Trump‘s impeachment inquiry, and see all of the celebrity cameos in the Saturday Night Live Democratic debate.