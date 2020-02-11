Jordyn Woods Worked Out at Kobe Bryant's Gym & Had to Respond to Trolls Claiming She's Using Him for Clout

Jordyn Woods is responding to trolls who are claiming that she only used Kobe Bryant‘s Mamba Sports Academy for clout.

The 22-year-old model recently worked out at the late basketball player’s gym, as she posted about on Instagram on Monday (February 10).

“Getting back to it🖤🐍💪🏽who’s with me!?” she captioned the video below. “What are your 2020 fitness goals? (That was my first time doing the second machine but after the 5th set I was a lot more graceful 😂) for those of you asking the first workout is all for core strength @frst.place.”

One user commented, “This seems very clout-ish. Mamba Sports Academy? Since when…? 🥴”

Jordyn‘s friend, photographer Alex Hainer, then explained that she is the one who invited Jordyn to work out at the facility: “I’ve been going to Mamba for a few months now and I asked her if she wanted to go with me this morning. Relax. It’s an amazing facility.”

Jordyn Woods then replied, “Facts. Happy you took me. it’s so nice. People just have anything to say.”

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant were recently laid to rest, two weeks after their tragic deaths. Get all the details on their upcoming public memorial service here.