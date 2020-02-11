Julia Louis-Dreyfus Made Sure She Wasn't Just Playing A Mom in 'Downhill'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus keeps it chic and sophisticated while attending the discussion of her upcoming film Downhill held at the 92nd Street Y on Monday (February 10) in New York City.

The 59-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-star Zach Woods, co-director Jim Rash and event moderator Bruce Fretts.

Julia serves as a producer and devoted five years to the comedy project, hiring the writer (Jesse Armstrong) and directors (Nat Faxon and Jim Rash) and overseeing casting while she developed her own character.

“It was hyper-important to me that Billie was not just a great mother always doing the right thing,” Julia revealed about her character (via InStyle). “That there were gray areas and that she was a very well-rounded person.”



Downhill is set to premiere on Valentine’s Day, February 14th – Watch trailer here!