Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston & Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, & Now They're Telling All!

Jennifer Aniston & Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, & Now They're Telling All!

Kobe & Gianna Bryant Laid to Rest 2 Weeks After Their Tragic Deaths

Kobe & Gianna Bryant Laid to Rest 2 Weeks After Their Tragic Deaths

Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 5:42 pm

Jussie Smollett Indicted on Six Counts for Allegedly Staging Attack

Jussie Smollett Indicted on Six Counts for Allegedly Staging Attack

Jussie Smollett is facing a six-count indictment that stems from the alleged hate crime that he has been accused of faking.

Charges were made against the Empire actor last year, but they were dropped by the state’s attorney’s office. Now, six counts of disorderly conduct have been filed in the case.

Jussie has been accused of lying to the police in Chicago after claiming that he was attacked outside of his apartment. He had said that the alleged attackers poured bleach on him, used racial and homophobic slurs, and even put a rope around his neck. It was later discovered that Jussie paid two men to carry out the attack, though he still maintains his innocence.

Back in early 2019, the initial charges against Jussie were dropped in exchange for the forfeiture of the $10,000 he paid in bail money.

Jussie is due in court on February 24, according to Variety.

READ MORE: Will Jussie Smollett Return for ‘Empire’ Series Finale?
