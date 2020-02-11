Jussie Smollett's Lawyer Releases a Scathing Statement After Indictment

Jussie Smollett‘s lawyer is speaking out following his indictment earlier in the day.

Jussie has been accused of lying to the police in Chicago after claiming that he was attacked outside of his apartment last year. Charges were dropped in exchange for the forfeiture of the $10,000 he paid in bail money.

This indictment raises serious questions about the integrity of the investigation that led to the renewed charges against Mr. Smollett, not the least of which is the use of the same CPD detectives who were part of the original investigation into the attack on Mr. Smollett to conduct the current investigation, despite Mr. Smollett’s pending civil claims against the City of Chicago and CPD officers for malicious prosecution. And one of the two witnesses who testified before the grand jury is the very same detective Mr. Smollett is currently suing for his role in the initial prosecution of him.

After more than five months of investigation, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has not found any evidence of wrongdoing whatsoever related to the dismissal of the charges against Mr. Smollett. Rather, the charges were appropriately dismissed the first time because they were not supported by the evidence. The attempt to re-prosecute Mr. Smollett one year later on the eve of the Cook County State’s Attorney election is clearly all about politics not justice.