Dwyane Wade Talks About His Child Coming Out as Transgender

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020: JJ Readers' Best Dressed List Revealed!

'The Bachelor' 2020 Spoilers: Peter's Final 4 Women Revealed!

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 12:33 am

Justin Bieber Joins Instagram Star @DudeWithSign for Hilarious Moment in NYC!

Justin Bieber Joins Instagram Star @DudeWithSign for Hilarious Moment in NYC!

Justin Bieber holds up a sign with viral Instagram star Seth Phillips while out and about on Sunday (February 9) in New York City.

Seth is the man behind the Instagram account @dudewithsign and he’s known for holding up signs that say things we’re all thinking. His bio says, “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.”

One of the signs that Seth held up said, “Justin shave your mustache,” and the singer held up one next to him that said, “No.”

Seth also held up a sign that said, “Where’s the album JB?” and Justin held up one saying, “Feb 14,” which is the release date.

Also pictured inside: Justin wearing all black while going to a recording studio on Monday (February 10) in New York.
