Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston &amp; Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, &amp; Now They're Telling All!

Jennifer Aniston & Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, & Now They're Telling All!

Kobe &amp; Gianna Bryant Laid to Rest 2 Weeks After Their Tragic Deaths

Kobe & Gianna Bryant Laid to Rest 2 Weeks After Their Tragic Deaths

Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 6:09 pm

Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

It’s Jennifer Aniston‘s 51st birthday and she’s receiving so many well wishes on social media… including one from her ex-husband Justin Theroux!

Justin took to his Instagram Stories to share a cute photo of Jennifer and he captioned it, “Grabbing 2020 & another year just like…” (You can see the photo here)

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY B,” Justin added with a heart emoji. It’s not clear why “B” is the nickname that he gave to Jennifer, but this isn’t the first time he’s publicly used it.

While wishing Jennifer a happy 50th birthday last year, Justin wrote, “Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ….and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B.”

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston’s Super Hot New Photo Shoot Is Released on Her 51st Birthday!

Just Jared on Facebook
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 01
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 02
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 03
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 04
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 05
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 06
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 07
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 08
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 09
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 10
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 11
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 12
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 13
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 14
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 15
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 16
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 17
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 18
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 19
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 20
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 21
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 22
justin theroux wishes jennifer aniston a happy birthday 23

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr