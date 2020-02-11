Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

It’s Jennifer Aniston‘s 51st birthday and she’s receiving so many well wishes on social media… including one from her ex-husband Justin Theroux!

Justin took to his Instagram Stories to share a cute photo of Jennifer and he captioned it, “Grabbing 2020 & another year just like…” (You can see the photo here)

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY B,” Justin added with a heart emoji. It’s not clear why “B” is the nickname that he gave to Jennifer, but this isn’t the first time he’s publicly used it.

While wishing Jennifer a happy 50th birthday last year, Justin wrote, “Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ….and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B.”

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston’s Super Hot New Photo Shoot Is Released on Her 51st Birthday!