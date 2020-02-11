Kendall Jenner Reveals Which of Her Nieces & Nephews is Most Stylish!

Kendall Jenner has revealed which of her nieces and nephews is most stylish!

“I have to say North because she actually dresses herself at this point and likes to create outfits, like will put things together that you just wouldn’t even think of,” Kendall told E! News. “She’s so good at it.”

“The other ones I think are a bit young,” Kendall added after naming North, 6, as the most stylish.

Kendall of course has several nieces and nephews including Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi, 2, Kourtney Kardashian‘s kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, Kim‘s kids Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 9 months, Khloe‘s daughter True, 2 in April, and Rob‘s daughter Dream, 3.

Kendall recently got into some trouble when she ranked her siblings’ parenting skills from worst to best and it may surprise you who she said was the worst!