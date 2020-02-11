Khloe Kardashian Says Kourtney Ruined Her Oscars Night Out

Khloe Kardashian might be spilling some tea…

The Good American designer took to Twitter on Monday (February 10) to say, “Ugh why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night ? Ugh.” Khloe tagged her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

Khloe followed that tweet up with another, saying, “Oh @kourtneykardash !!!!!!”

The sisters all went out together to 2020 Oscars parties and documented their time out on social media. It did not seem like there was much drama from what was seen, but there’s no telling what happened behind the scenes!

This isn’t the only drama that Kourtney Kardashian has been involved in in the past few days!