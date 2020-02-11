Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin Sets the Record Straight on Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Rumors

Macaulay Culkin Sets the Record Straight on Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Rumors

Ariana Grande Seen Making Out with Someone Amid Mikey Foster Dating Rumors &amp; There Is Video!

Ariana Grande Seen Making Out with Someone Amid Mikey Foster Dating Rumors & There Is Video!

Dwyane Wade Talks About His Child Coming Out as Transgender

Dwyane Wade Talks About His Child Coming Out as Transgender

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 10:30 am

Khloe Kardashian Says Kourtney Ruined Her Oscars Night Out

Khloe Kardashian Says Kourtney Ruined Her Oscars Night Out

Khloe Kardashian might be spilling some tea…

The Good American designer took to Twitter on Monday (February 10) to say, “Ugh why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night ? Ugh.” Khloe tagged her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

Khloe followed that tweet up with another, saying, “Oh @kourtneykardash !!!!!!”

The sisters all went out together to 2020 Oscars parties and documented their time out on social media. It did not seem like there was much drama from what was seen, but there’s no telling what happened behind the scenes!

This isn’t the only drama that Kourtney Kardashian has been involved in in the past few days!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2020 Oscars Parties, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr