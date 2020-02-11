Kobe & Gianna Bryant Laid to Rest 2 Weeks After Their Tragic Deaths

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna – also known as Gigi – have been laid to rest in a private funeral in the Los Angeles area, E! News reports.

It has been just over two weeks since the helicopter accident took their lives, as well as the lives of Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan.

At the time of the crash, all those in the helicopter were en route to a basketball tournament at Kobe‘s Mamba Sport Academy.

Vanessa Byrant, the mom to Gianna and wife to Kobe, posted a heartbreaking statement about her grieving process. Our continued thoughts are with Vanessa, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months, as well as all those affected by this terrible tragedy.