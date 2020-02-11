Lana Condor Stalked David Beckham in a Grocery Store, & He Caught Her!

Lana Condor admits she stalked David Beckham in a grocery store once!

The 22-year-old To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actress stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden for the episode that aired on Monday (February 10).

She was there to promote To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, out tomorrow.

“I thought I was being so low-key and I know, like, you always know when you’re being followed, you just do,” she told host James Corden about the awkward run-in six years ago in the produce section of Whole Foods. “And finally he, like, looked at me and I’m, like, behind the magazines…and he looked at me and was like, ‘Would you like a picture?’ But now I get it, like, ‘Oh, not so subtle.’”

She also talked about her own strange fan encounter at the gym in 2018: “I had been working out, and it was, like, maybe four days after the movie came out, and I working out and then I went into the sauna, like butt naked as one does after you work out—well, as Lana did. And I was sitting there and then all of a sudden, I just hear squeals and the door, like, rips open and it’s a group of girls who, like, run in on me.”

“And they ran in and they were like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re Lara Jean!’” she added. “And I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I can do that anymore.’ So that was, like, the, ‘Oh, this is a really big wake up call.’”

