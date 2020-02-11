Lili Reinhart Says She Didn't Have 'a Love' in Her Life 3 Years Ago

Lili Reinhart shows off bold red lips on one of the covers of Allure‘s March 2020 issue, on national newsstands on February 18.

Here’s what the 23-year-old Riverdale actress had to share with the mag:

On knowing her worth: “I do know the value that I bring as someone who attracts an audience. And I’m not going to accept less than what I think I’m worth. And it’s okay to fight for what I’m worth.”

On how far she has come and finding confidence: “Three and a half years ago, I had no money. I didn’t have a love in my life like I do now. I didn’t have any sort of confidence that I was on the right track, and now I have those things.”

On always having stardom in her sights: “I always knew this is what I was going to do. I never had a plan B.”

On experiencing anxiety during high school: “I felt very alone. But I was not being bullied, which made it really hard for my parents to understand. I went through a semester when I didn’t have any friends in my lunch period, and I didn’t want to sit in a huge cafeteria by myself, so I would find classrooms to go sit in alone, or spend time in the bathroom, just chilling.”

On fame: “It’s so weird. I don’t really think about it until I’m around people. I don’t think about it until I see young women, because those are the people that recognize me. Then all of a sudden, I become very aware.”

