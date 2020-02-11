Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin Sets the Record Straight on Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Rumors

Macaulay Culkin Sets the Record Straight on Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Rumors

Ariana Grande Seen Making Out with Someone Amid Mikey Foster Dating Rumors &amp; There Is Video!

Ariana Grande Seen Making Out with Someone Amid Mikey Foster Dating Rumors & There Is Video!

Dwyane Wade Talks About His Child Coming Out as Transgender

Dwyane Wade Talks About His Child Coming Out as Transgender

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 11:30 am

Lili Reinhart Says She Didn't Have 'a Love' in Her Life 3 Years Ago

Lili Reinhart Says She Didn't Have 'a Love' in Her Life 3 Years Ago

Lili Reinhart shows off bold red lips on one of the covers of Allure‘s March 2020 issue, on national newsstands on February 18.

Here’s what the 23-year-old Riverdale actress had to share with the mag:

On knowing her worth: “I do know the value that I bring as someone who attracts an audience. And I’m not going to accept less than what I think I’m worth. And it’s okay to fight for what I’m worth.”

On how far she has come and finding confidence: “Three and a half years ago, I had no money. I didn’t have a love in my life like I do now. I didn’t have any sort of confidence that I was on the right track, and now I have those things.”

On always having stardom in her sights: “I always knew this is what I was going to do. I never had a plan B.”

On experiencing anxiety during high school: “I felt very alone. But I was not being bullied, which made it really hard for my parents to understand. I went through a semester when I didn’t have any friends in my lunch period, and I didn’t want to sit in a huge cafeteria by myself, so I would find classrooms to go sit in alone, or spend time in the bathroom, just chilling.”

On fame: “It’s so weird. I don’t really think about it until I’m around people. I don’t think about it until I see young women, because those are the people that recognize me. Then all of a sudden, I become very aware.”

For more from Lili, visit Allure.com.

ICYMI, see photos of Lili Reinhart with her Riverdale co-stars at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.


Lili Reinhart Tries 9 Things She’s Never Done Before | Allure

Click inside to watch another video from her shoot…


Lili Reinhart Allure Cover Shoot – Behind The Scenes
Just Jared on Facebook
lili reinhart didnt have a love in her life 3 years ago 01
lili reinhart didnt have a love in her life 3 years ago 02
lili reinhart didnt have a love in her life 3 years ago 03

Photos: Marcus Ohlsson for Allure
Posted to: Lili Reinhart, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr