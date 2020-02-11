Top Stories
Academy Reveals Why Cameron Boyce & Luke Perry Were Left Out of In Memoriam at Oscars 2020

Kourtney Kardashian 'Ruined' Khloe & Kylie's Oscars Night - Here's What Khloe Said...

Macaulay Culkin Sets the Record Straight on Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Rumors

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 4:28 pm

Macaulay Culkin Says He Bombed His Audition for This Oscar-Nominated Film

Macaulay Culkin‘s audition for an Oscar-nominated film was apparently a disaster.

The 39-year-old Home Alone actor recently revealed that he auditioned for a role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Couple Up for Rams Game!

“It was a disaster,” Macaulay said in in Esquire’s March cover story. “I wouldn’t have hired me. I’m terrible at auditioning anyway, and this was my first audition in like eight years.”

He didn’t reveal which role he auditioned for.

“No matter how much I act like a curmudgeonly old man, it’s still fun to get back in the saddle once in a while and play around,” Macaulay added.

Also in the March cover story, Macaulay Culkin set the record straight about the sexual abuse rumors involving Michael Jackson.
Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
