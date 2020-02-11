Macaulay Culkin Says He Bombed His Audition for This Oscar-Nominated Film

Macaulay Culkin‘s audition for an Oscar-nominated film was apparently a disaster.

The 39-year-old Home Alone actor recently revealed that he auditioned for a role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“It was a disaster,” Macaulay said in in Esquire’s March cover story. “I wouldn’t have hired me. I’m terrible at auditioning anyway, and this was my first audition in like eight years.”

He didn’t reveal which role he auditioned for.

“No matter how much I act like a curmudgeonly old man, it’s still fun to get back in the saddle once in a while and play around,” Macaulay added.

Also in the March cover story, Macaulay Culkin set the record straight about the sexual abuse rumors involving Michael Jackson.