Macaulay Culkin Sets the Record Straight on Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Rumors

Macaulay Culkin started spending time with Michael Jackson when he was 10 years old and Michael was 32, and in the wake of the Leaving Neverland documentary, he’s now speaking out about his late friend in Esquire‘s March 2020 cover story.

“Look. I’m gonna begin with the line—it’s not a line, it’s the truth: He never did anything to me. I never saw him do anything. And especially at this flash point in time, I’d have no reason to hold anything back,” Macaulay told Esquire. “The guy has passed on. If anything—I’m not gonna say it would be stylish or anything like that, but right now is a good time to speak up. And if I had something to speak up about, I would totally do it. But no, I never saw anything; he never did anything.”

Macaulay continued on to tell a story, saying, “Here’s a good Michael Jackson story that doesn’t involve Michael Jackson at all: I ran into James Franco on a plane. I’d bumped into him two or three times over the years. I give him a little nod as we’re putting our bags overhead. Hey, how you doing? Good, how ya doing? And it was right after the Leaving Neverland documentary came out, and he goes, ‘So, that documentary!’ And that was all he said. I was like, ‘Uh-huh.’ Silence. So then he goes, ‘So what do you think?’ And I turned to him and I go, ‘Do you wanna talk about your dead friend?’ And he sheepishly went, ‘No, I don’t.’ So I said, ‘Cool, man, it was nice to see you.’ ”

Macaulay has previously defended the 22 year age gap in their friendship.

Be sure to grab your copy of the magazine, on newsstands February 18.