Margot Robbie Books First Post-Oscars Role Alongside Christian Bale

Margot Robbie has found her next movie role opposite Christian Bale.

Following her Oscar nominated role in Bombshell, the 29-year-old actress has joined David O. Russell‘s next drama movie, which doesn’t have a title just yet.

THR reports that the “plot details are being kept under wraps for the film,” however, Russell will write and direct the new project from an original idea.

