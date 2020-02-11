Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston & Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, & Now They're Telling All!

Rihanna Had a Very Late Night Outing with This Rumored Beau

Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

Blac Chyna Is Sparking Pregnancy Rumors Because of Something She Posted

Margot Robbie Books First Post-Oscars Role Alongside Christian Bale

Margot Robbie has found her next movie role opposite Christian Bale.

Following her Oscar nominated role in Bombshell, the 29-year-old actress has joined David O. Russell‘s next drama movie, which doesn’t have a title just yet.

THR reports that the “plot details are being kept under wraps for the film,” however, Russell will write and direct the new project from an original idea.

Margot‘s most recent movie, Birds of Prey, just got a brand new title. Find out what it is!
