Jennifer Aniston &amp; Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, &amp; Now They're Telling All!

Kobe &amp; Gianna Bryant Laid to Rest 2 Weeks After Their Tragic Deaths

Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 7:57 pm

Mark Wahlberg Works Out With Fans at His F45 Gym - See Photos!

Mark Wahlberg Works Out With Fans at His F45 Gym - See Photos!

Mark Wahlberg flexes his muscles while working up a sweat at his F45 gym!

The 48-year-old Daddy’s Home actor put his biceps on display while posing with a fan at the facility on Tuesday (February 11) in Studio City, Calif.

He sported a tie-dye t-shirt with pink and purple sneakers.

Check out all of the photos of Mark working out in our gallery.

Mark also recently showed off his buff bod while shirtless for another workout. See those pics here.

Mark‘s HBO documentary series McMillions premiered last week. Watch the trailer and go check it out!

10+ pictures inside of Mark Wahlberg exercising at the gym…

Photos: Backgrid USA, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Mark Wahlberg

