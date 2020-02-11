Mark Wahlberg Works Out With Fans at His F45 Gym - See Photos!

Mark Wahlberg flexes his muscles while working up a sweat at his F45 gym!

The 48-year-old Daddy’s Home actor put his biceps on display while posing with a fan at the facility on Tuesday (February 11) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mark Wahlberg

He sported a tie-dye t-shirt with pink and purple sneakers.

Check out all of the photos of Mark working out in our gallery.

Mark also recently showed off his buff bod while shirtless for another workout. See those pics here.

Mark‘s HBO documentary series McMillions premiered last week. Watch the trailer and go check it out!

10+ pictures inside of Mark Wahlberg exercising at the gym…