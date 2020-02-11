McDonald's Has a New Device to Prevent Ice Cream Machine from Breaking

McDonalds thinks it has a way to fix each and every one of their broken ice cream machines.

The store is reportedly teaming up with a software company called Kytch to use their new device in the machines, according to Business Insider.

The device that the franchises can add on to their current machines will be able to correct any minor malfunctions and provide workers with important information when a machine appears to be broken.

The biggest issue with the ice cream machine is that when it breaks down, it has to undergo an extensive cleaning cycle, and that can take up to four hours to complete.

The new Kytch device is able to make sure this cycle happens when it’s supposed to, and will correct any mechanical issues caused by human error, such as if the machine is overfilled or under-filled.

According to Business Insider, some Burger King franchisees have also implemented the device at their locations.