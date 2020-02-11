Megan Thee Stallion Sets the Record Straight on Being Arrested in 2015

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out about the mugshot photo that’s been going around from her 2015 arrest.

The 24-year-old “Cash S–t” rapper explained what happened in an Instagram Live Video on Tuesday (February 11).

Megan admitted that, at the time, she laid hands on her 6-foot-10 boyfriend, whom she was in a “toxic relationship” with.

The incident in question happened a SXSW concert, where Megan learned that her boyfriend had cheated on her AND had a child with another woman.

This led to a heated argument that got violent, and the cops showed up as she was punching him.

The case was dismissed in April 2016 after her ex didn’t show in court and didn’t want to press charges.

Megan is able to find some humor in the whole situation now.

