Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston &amp; Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, &amp; Now They're Telling All!

Jennifer Aniston & Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, & Now They're Telling All!

Kobe &amp; Gianna Bryant Laid to Rest 2 Weeks After Their Tragic Deaths

Kobe & Gianna Bryant Laid to Rest 2 Weeks After Their Tragic Deaths

Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 8:26 pm

Megan Thee Stallion Sets the Record Straight on Being Arrested in 2015

Megan Thee Stallion Sets the Record Straight on Being Arrested in 2015

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out about the mugshot photo that’s been going around from her 2015 arrest.

The 24-year-old “Cash S–t” rapper explained what happened in an Instagram Live Video on Tuesday (February 11).

Megan admitted that, at the time, she laid hands on her 6-foot-10 boyfriend, whom she was in a “toxic relationship” with.

The incident in question happened a SXSW concert, where Megan learned that her boyfriend had cheated on her AND had a child with another woman.

This led to a heated argument that got violent, and the cops showed up as she was punching him.

The case was dismissed in April 2016 after her ex didn’t show in court and didn’t want to press charges.

Megan is able to find some humor in the whole situation now.

Watch the video to hear her tell the story.

ICYMI, Megan Thee Stallion recently responded to rumors that she’s dating G-Eazy with a straightforward message.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Carmen Mandato; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Megan Thee Stallion

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr