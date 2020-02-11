Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin Sets the Record Straight on Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Rumors

Ariana Grande Seen Making Out with Someone Amid Mikey Foster Dating Rumors &amp; There Is Video!

Dwyane Wade Talks About His Child Coming Out as Transgender

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 10:57 am

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Were Asked to Be Oscars 2020 Presenters (Report)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly asked by the Academy to present at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The couple obviously did not take part as they were not seen at the event, and a source told Hello! that “they were honoured by the request, but declined the invitation.”

While Prince Harry and Meghan have been mostly in Canada since stepping away from royal duties, there were seen in the US with this very famous couple!
