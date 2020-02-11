Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston & Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, & Now They're Telling All!

Rihanna Had a Very Late Night Outing with This Rumored Beau

Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

Blac Chyna Is Sparking Pregnancy Rumors Because of Something She Posted

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 11:32 pm

Michael B. Jordan's Perfectly-Fitting Shirt Puts His Muscles on Display at Coach Dinner

Michael B. Jordan is putting his muscular physique on display in a sweater that perfectly hugged his body to show off his frame!

The 33-year-old actor looked so good while stepping out for an intimate dinner to celebrate Coach‘s runway show on Tuesday (February 11) at the Standard Grill in New York City.

Michael joined the brand’s creative director Stuart Vevers after his Fall 2020 collection was unveiled during a New York Fashion Week show.

Also in attendance at the dinner was Mickey and the Bear actress Camila Morrone.
Credit: Ben Rosser; Photos: BFA
Getty Images
