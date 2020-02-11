Milla Jovovich's Newborn Daughter Has Jaundice, Reveals Next Steps She's Taking

Milla Jovovich has revealed that her newest baby girl, Osian, is suffering from jaundice in a new Instagram post.

The 44-year-old actress and new momma shared her plan to combat the condition.

“I’ve had to supplement with expressed breast milk because Osian has a bad case of jaundice that she hasn’t been able to kick, so we’ve been in and out of the hospital all week and they said the more milk she eats the quicker she’ll get them all out,” Milla shared with her fans about why she isn’t breastfeeding at the moment.

She added, “But she falls asleep so quickly breastfeeding that we’ve had to do the bottle feedings so she gets as much as possible. Poor one has so many little scratches on her heels where they’ve taken blood to test her for antibodies, it makes my heart hurt to think about. But hopefully the blood test they did today will show that she’s all better.🤞🏼.”

If you’re not familiar, infant jaundice is a common condition in which a baby’s blood contains an excess of bilirubin, a yellow pigment of red blood cells, and occurs when a baby’s liver isn’t mature enough to get rid of bilirubin in the bloodstream.

Milla just welcomed Osian a week ago, and is already a mom to Ever, 12, and Dashiel, 4, with husband Paul W.S. Anderson.