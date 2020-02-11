Top Stories
Tue, 11 February 2020 at 9:04 am

Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Discuss Their Amazing Chemistry

Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Discuss Their Amazing Chemistry

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe went on Good Morning America on Tuesday (February 11) to chat about their hit show Outlander.

The pair were asked about the upcoming new season, as well as their amazing chemistry, both on screen and off, playing Jamie and Claire.

“Well, I think the amazing thing is, you know, Sam and I…we had no idea what this was gonna be, but we had to have each other’s backs….It’s become this great, organic friendship,” Caitriona said.

“Where do we go next?” Sam interjected.

“Of course it gets better with time. It just matures,” Sam added.

Season five of Outlander premieres this Sunday on Starz!

If you’re a major fan of Sam and Caitriona, you’re going to want to see what we put together for you!
Photos: Getty
