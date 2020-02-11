Top Stories
Tue, 11 February 2020 at 4:02 pm

Pamela Anderson's Ex Claims This Is the Reason Why She Wanted to Get Married

Pamela Anderson's Ex Claims This Is the Reason Why She Wanted to Get Married

Jon Peters is telling his side of the story in the Pamela Anderson split, which went down 12 days after their marriage ceremony.

A source came forward a few weeks ago saying the marriage ended because he was too controlling, however Jon, 74, is telling Page Six “everything they told you was a lie.”

He is disputing reports that he proposed to her. He says she texted him with the proposal.

“Needless to say that when she texted me that she wanted to get married, it was kind of a dream come true even though I was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving in,” Jon said.

“I dropped everything for Pam. She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it so I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There’s no fool like an old fool,” Jon said, alleging that she only wanted to marry him so he would pay off her debt.

Meanwhile, another source spoke out about how Jon allegedly ended things.
