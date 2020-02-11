Top Stories
Tue, 11 February 2020 at 10:08 am

Queen Elizabeth's Grandson Peter Phillips & Wife Autumn Are Divorcing

Queen Elizabeth‘s grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn are divorcing after 12 years of marriage.

“They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship,” a spokesman for the couple said (via People). “The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one.”

“The couple’s first priority will remain the continued well being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah, 9, and Isla, 7. Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children,” the statement continued.

The couple decided to separate last year. If you don’t know, Peter is the son of Princess Anne, who is the Queen‘s daughter. If you’re wondering where you’ve recently read about Princess Anne, she went viral a few months ago for what happened when she met Donald and Melania Trump.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Autumn Phillips, Peter Phillips, Split

