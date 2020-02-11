Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Reveal If The Passion Between Jamie & Claire Is Still There on 'Outlander'

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are opening up about the passion between Jamie and Claire in the upcoming season of Outlander.

The two stars stopped by Build Series on Tuesday (February 11) along with their on-screen daughter, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin, to promote the new season ahead.

Sam says that “there’s a lot that they [Jamie and Claire] yearn for and they still haven’t had together.”

He continues, “We see in this season that there’s a life that they haven’t lived together, and there’s still romance and yearning for each other. When they’re apart, they need to reconnect and when they do, it’s passionate.”

The new season of Outlander premieres on Sunday, February 16 on Starz.

