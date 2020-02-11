Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston &amp; Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, &amp; Now They're Telling All!

Jennifer Aniston & Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, & Now They're Telling All!

Rihanna Had a Very Late Night Outing with This Rumored Beau

Rihanna Had a Very Late Night Outing with This Rumored Beau

Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

Blac Chyna Is Sparking Pregnancy Rumors Because of Something She Posted

Blac Chyna Is Sparking Pregnancy Rumors Because of Something She Posted

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 10:01 pm

Sandra Bullock Talks About the Struggles of Being a Parent, Wants Her Kids to Go to College 'Down the Street'

Sandra Bullock Talks About the Struggles of Being a Parent, Wants Her Kids to Go to College 'Down the Street'

Sandra Bullock might be heading back to college with her kids.

During her conversation with Jennifer Aniston for Interview magazine, the 55-year-old actress and Jen chatted about the concerns she had about the world through Louis, 10, and Laila‘s, 7, eyes.

“I look at everyone who is trying to raise kids, and I go, ‘How are we supposed to raise children outside of a bubble? And, show them the difference between right and wrong, and what kindness looks like, when it’s really hard to find it with all the noise on a screen?’” she says. “Screens are everywhere.”

Sandra adds that she’ll likely follow them to any school on her pre-approved list of colleges to protect them.

“I gave them the places where they can go to college because that’s where Mommy feels comfortable living. I said, ‘You can go to these three colleges because I’m going to buy an apartment down the street.’”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Sandra and Jennifer opened up about how they bonded after dating the same guy.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Sandra Bullock

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr