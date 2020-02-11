Sandra Bullock Talks About the Struggles of Being a Parent, Wants Her Kids to Go to College 'Down the Street'

Sandra Bullock might be heading back to college with her kids.

During her conversation with Jennifer Aniston for Interview magazine, the 55-year-old actress and Jen chatted about the concerns she had about the world through Louis, 10, and Laila‘s, 7, eyes.

“I look at everyone who is trying to raise kids, and I go, ‘How are we supposed to raise children outside of a bubble? And, show them the difference between right and wrong, and what kindness looks like, when it’s really hard to find it with all the noise on a screen?’” she says. “Screens are everywhere.”

Sandra adds that she’ll likely follow them to any school on her pre-approved list of colleges to protect them.

“I gave them the places where they can go to college because that’s where Mommy feels comfortable living. I said, ‘You can go to these three colleges because I’m going to buy an apartment down the street.’”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Sandra and Jennifer opened up about how they bonded after dating the same guy.