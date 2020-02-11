Selena Gomez Shows Off Her New Haircut - See the Pics!

Selena Gomez is putting her brand-new hairdo on display!

The 27-year-old “Lose You To Love Me” singer took to Instagram on Monday (February 10) to post photos of the new look.

In the series of selfies, she rocks a shorter, curlier lob featuring bangs and golden highlights.

The snaps also give a sneak peek at Selena‘s upcoming Rare Beauty line.

ICYMI, Selena Gomez recently opened up about what she loves about her early career and what makes her cringe.