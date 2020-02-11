Top Stories
Academy Reveals Why Cameron Boyce &amp; Luke Perry Were Left Out of In Memoriam at Oscars 2020

Kourtney Kardashian 'Ruined' Khloe &amp; Kylie's Oscars Night - Here's What Khloe Said...

Macaulay Culkin Sets the Record Straight on Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Rumors

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 1:00 pm

Selena Gomez Shows Off Her New Haircut - See the Pics!

Selena Gomez is putting her brand-new hairdo on display!

The 27-year-old “Lose You To Love Me” singer took to Instagram on Monday (February 10) to post photos of the new look.

In the series of selfies, she rocks a shorter, curlier lob featuring bangs and golden highlights.

The snaps also give a sneak peek at Selena‘s upcoming Rare Beauty line.

Check it out below!

ICYMI, Selena Gomez recently opened up about what she loves about her early career and what makes her cringe.
