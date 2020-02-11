Top Stories
Tue, 11 February 2020 at 3:46 pm

'Superstore' Gets Renewed for Season 6 at NBC

'Superstore' Gets Renewed for Season 6 at NBC

Superstore has been renewed for season six!

NBC made the announcement on Tuesday (February 11), Variety reports.

The series is currently in its fifth season.

“We’re thrilled that Superstore continues to speak to many important and topical issues while simultaneously being hilarious,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment.

The single-camera comedy takes a look at the lives of employees at a big box store called Cloud 9.

It stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, and Mark McKinney.

Superstore was created by Justin Spitzer, who serves as an executive producer alongside America, director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Gabe Miller, and Jonathan Green.

Be sure to get all of the info, including launch date and pricing, of NBC’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock.

ICYMI, see photos of pregnant America Ferrera cradling her baby bump at the 2020 Oscars!
Photos: NBCUniversal
