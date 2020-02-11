Top Stories
Academy Reveals Why Cameron Boyce & Luke Perry Were Left Out of In Memoriam at Oscars 2020

Kourtney Kardashian 'Ruined' Khloe & Kylie's Oscars Night - Here's What Khloe Said...

Macaulay Culkin Sets the Record Straight on Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Rumors

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 3:06 pm

Taika Waititi Tells 'Ellen' He's Moving to Australia to Start Shooting 'Thor: Love and Thunder'!

Taika Waititi Tells 'Ellen' He's Moving to Australia to Start Shooting 'Thor: Love and Thunder'!

Taika Waititi makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Tuesday (February 11), and talks about his film Jojo Rabit – the Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The 44-year-old actor-writer-director and his 12-year-old Jojo Rabbit co-star Roman Griffin Davis talk about his Oscar speech and the decision to cast himself as Hitler.

“Fox Searchlight, who made the film, they said we only really want to make it if you played Hitler,” Taika tells Ellen. “It made no sense to me because look at me. Way too good looking to play Hitler.

Taika also shares he will be moving to Australia to work on the forthcoming Thor: Love and Thunder: “I’m gonna move to Australia and do another Thor movie with Chris Hemsworth.”
Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
