Tue, 11 February 2020 at 6:44 pm

Taryn Manning Is Worried About 'Crossroads' Co-Star Britney Spears, Responds to Fans with Concerns

Taryn Manning Is Worried About 'Crossroads' Co-Star Britney Spears, Responds to Fans with Concerns

Britney Spears has many fans who are concerned about her well-being and it seems they have been reaching out to people in her life to have them check in on her.

Taryn Manning, who co-starred in the movie Crossroads with Britney almost two decades ago, took to Instagram to address fans who are concerned about the pop star.

“Not trying to get likes I could care less. I am worried about my friend and co-star. Too many times we let one go a-stray and never bother to poke our heads around. ‘Not my chair, not my problem.’ Hey, least we aren’t walking into a gas chamber out of left field today #love @britneyspears ❤️,” Taryn wrote in her post.

She added, “For all of you who hit me daily to do something. I hear you now! We care. Voice away angels this is your playground❤️ can’t phase us anymore. she is my focus. ❤️ loving you.”

Britney has been busy promoting the launch of her The Zone pop-up experience in Los Angeles, which is open now.

