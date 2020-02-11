The Broom Challenge Is Being Done By So Many Celebs - See Tweets!

Tons of stars have been trying out the viral Broom Challenge!

Singer Paula Abdul, for example, posted the video below on Twitter on Monday (February 10).

“Pajama broom challenge 😂,” she captioned it. “What are you doing on a Monday Night?! #broomchallenge.”

If you don’t know, the Broom Challenge involves attempting to stand up a broomstick on its own. It started after a fake claim went around, stating that NASA said that a broom could only stand upright on February 10.

“Well my broom fell over so,” singer Kehlani tweeted, while radio personality Ryan Seacrest added, “Another fun broom trick to show your parents: it cleans the house if you sweep it back and forth #BroomChallenge.”

See more celeb tweets below!

Pajama broom challenge 😂 What are you doing on a Monday Night?! #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/1DU7q9bZp4 — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) February 11, 2020

I just don’t have a broom. 🥴 — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) February 11, 2020

The only broom that’s ever defied gravity is Elphaba’s. #BroomChallenge — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) February 11, 2020

I have a thai broom. It does not balance https://t.co/ZPS8zQXrbd — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 11, 2020

DJ Khaled doing the viral broom challenge 🧹😂 pic.twitter.com/seY7MYyJbs — DatPiff (@DatPiff) February 11, 2020

So my mom just texted my brother, sister and I that according to NASA today is the only day your broom can stand on its own because of the gravitational pull and I- pic.twitter.com/bx0tJr0fXf — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) February 11, 2020

Y’all doing the broom challenge on floors that need to be swept is hilarious. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) February 11, 2020

HOW IS THIS BROOM STANDING !!!! I NEED ANSWERS @NASA pic.twitter.com/dqX7Dszu6Z — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 11, 2020