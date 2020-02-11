'This Is Us' Set Photos Reveal This Star Is Joining the Show!

Dave Annable has seemingly joined the cast of the hit NBC series This Is Us!

The 40-year-old actor was spotted filming scenes for the show with Mandy Moore on Tuesday (February 11) in New York City.

In the scene, Mandy appeared as the younger version of Rebecca, which means the scene is going to be a flashback.

Dave is best known for his work on the ABC series Brothers & Sisters and the short-lived but beloved show Red Band Society. He most recently was a lead on the Netflix series What/If.

In other news for Mandy, she’s returning to the music scene with a new album that will be released on March 6. Learn more about the album and hear her new single!