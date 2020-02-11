Timothee Chalamet Wears No Clothes in 'French Dispatch' Poster & Fans Can't Handle It

Wes Anderson‘s new movie, The French Dispatch, has a brand new posters and fans are noticing something about Timothee Chalamet‘s appearance on the new image.

Immediately upon seeing the image, fans began writing things like, “Guess who’s naked in The French Dispatch?,” and “GOOD MORNING TIMOTHÉE WILL BE NAKED IN FRENCH DISPATCH.”

Other fan tweets include, “oh to be timothee chalamet naked in a bathtub in a wes anderson movie,” and “If he’s getting naked we know he’s got nothing to hide,” to name a few!

The film brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.

Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson also star. The trailer will debut tomorrow so stay tuned!

See the full poster…