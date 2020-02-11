Top Stories
Academy Reveals Why Cameron Boyce &amp; Luke Perry Were Left Out of In Memoriam at Oscars 2020

Academy Reveals Why Cameron Boyce & Luke Perry Were Left Out of In Memoriam at Oscars 2020

Kourtney Kardashian 'Ruined' Khloe &amp; Kylie's Oscars Night - Here's What Khloe Said...

Kourtney Kardashian 'Ruined' Khloe & Kylie's Oscars Night - Here's What Khloe Said...

Macaulay Culkin Sets the Record Straight on Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Rumors

Macaulay Culkin Sets the Record Straight on Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Rumors

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 12:41 pm

Timothee Chalamet Wears No Clothes in 'French Dispatch' Poster & Fans Can't Handle It

Timothee Chalamet Wears No Clothes in 'French Dispatch' Poster & Fans Can't Handle It

Wes Anderson‘s new movie, The French Dispatch, has a brand new posters and fans are noticing something about Timothee Chalamet‘s appearance on the new image.

Immediately upon seeing the image, fans began writing things like, “Guess who’s naked in The French Dispatch?,” and “GOOD MORNING TIMOTHÉE WILL BE NAKED IN FRENCH DISPATCH.”

Other fan tweets include, “oh to be timothee chalamet naked in a bathtub in a wes anderson movie,” and “If he’s getting naked we know he’s got nothing to hide,” to name a few!

The film brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.

Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson also star. The trailer will debut tomorrow so stay tuned!

See the full poster…
Just Jared on Facebook
the french dispatch poster 01

Photos: Searchlight Pictures
Posted to: Adrien Brody, Benicio Del Toro, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, Lyna Khoudri, Mathieu Amalric, Owen Wilson, Stephen Park, Tilda Swinton, Timothee Chalamet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr