Vanessa Hudgens Makes A Coffee Run After Attending Vanity Fair's Oscar Party

Vanessa Hudgens has both her hands full while out and about in Los Angeles on Monday (February 10).

The 31-year-old Bad Boys For Life starlet picked up a coffee to go ahead of her morning errands.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

Just the night before, Vanessa looked amazing in her violet Vera Wang gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and even got a special haircut for the event.

Vanessa is even included on the best dressed list from the event, which was determined by fans! See the full list here!