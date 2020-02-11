Top Stories
Dwyane Wade Talks About His Child Coming Out as Transgender

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020: JJ Readers' Best Dressed List Revealed!

'The Bachelor' 2020 Spoilers: Peter's Final 4 Women Revealed!

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Vanessa Hudgens Makes A Coffee Run After Attending Vanity Fair's Oscar Party

Vanessa Hudgens has both her hands full while out and about in Los Angeles on Monday (February 10).

The 31-year-old Bad Boys For Life starlet picked up a coffee to go ahead of her morning errands.

Just the night before, Vanessa looked amazing in her violet Vera Wang gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and even got a special haircut for the event.

Vanessa is even included on the best dressed list from the event, which was determined by fans! See the full list here!
