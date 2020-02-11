Zack Gottsagen's Mom Defends Shia LaBeouf Over Oscars 2020 Moment On Stage

Zack Gottsagen‘s mom Shelley is defending Shia LaBeouf for what happened on stage during the 2020 Oscars.

The Peanut Butter Falcon co-stars presented together, and some thought that at one point, Shia was laughing at Zack during the hosting bit.

“I would hate to see any misconception out there. I mean, you know, Shia is just wonderful, you know, we really love him. If anything, I think they were grinning because it was hard to get the envelope open,” Shelley said to TooFab.

“We just love Shia and the respect that Shia and Zack have for each other is beautiful,” she added. “Their friendship is really, really beautiful. And, you know, it just, it upset me when I thought that somebody was thinking that Shia could have ever had a kind of negative attitude ’cause he’s been nothing, nothing, nothing but supportive.”

“They’re very tight. They love each other, really encourage each other. Shia‘s been very supportive of Zack as an actor, his professionalism. He’ll really seek out opportunities for Zack and did a lot with promoting the movie, you know, which, Shia always doesn’t — that’s not really his thing, but he did it for Zack,” she continued.

