Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Chris Brown Debuts New Face Tattoo & You Can See It Right Here!

Are Malika Haqq & Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 9:41 am

'A Million Little Things' Recasts Actor From Season One

'A Million Little Things' Recasts Actor From Season One

Delilah’s father, Lenny, has been recast on ABC’s hit drama A Million Little Things.

The role was originally played in season one by Gerald McRaney. Now, actor Paul Guilfoyle will be taking over the role in season two’s upcoming episode.

The episode will debut on Thursday night during the episode that features a “family emergency.”

TV Line reports that the reason Gerald could not film the season two episode is due to a scheduling conflict.

Tune into A Million Little Things every Thursday night on ABC.
Photos: ABC
