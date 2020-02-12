'Aladdin' Sequel In Early Development at Disney

A sequel to Aladdin is officially in the works!

Variety reports that Disney is developing a follow-up to the 2019 movie, starring Mena Massoud, Will Smith and Naomi Scott.

The studio has brought in John Gatins and Andrea Berloff to pen the script, which is not expected to focus on the second animated film in the series, The Return of Jafar.

The flick is “in early development”, but it’s unknown if the stars will return for the next movie.

Aladdin‘s sequel will also not be heading straight to Disney+, but will be going to theaters.

Late last year, there was a rumor that the sequel could be based on Billy Magnussen‘s character, Prince Anders.