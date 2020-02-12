Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq & Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Are Malika Haqq & Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 8:46 pm

'Aladdin' Sequel In Early Development at Disney

'Aladdin' Sequel In Early Development at Disney

A sequel to Aladdin is officially in the works!

Variety reports that Disney is developing a follow-up to the 2019 movie, starring Mena Massoud, Will Smith and Naomi Scott.

The studio has brought in John Gatins and Andrea Berloff to pen the script, which is not expected to focus on the second animated film in the series, The Return of Jafar.

The flick is “in early development”, but it’s unknown if the stars will return for the next movie.

Aladdin‘s sequel will also not be heading straight to Disney+, but will be going to theaters.

Late last year, there was a rumor that the sequel could be based on Billy Magnussen‘s character, Prince Anders.
Photos: Walt Disney Pictures
