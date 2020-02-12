Amy Poehler Studied Teenagers At The Mall & This Is What She Learned (Video)!

Amy Poehler went undercover for her new series Duncanville!

The 48-year-old actress voices a teenage boy named Duncan (as well as his mother) in the new animated series, which is set to premiere on Sunday on FOX.

When asked about her preparation for the teenage boy role, Amy joked, “Well, you have to take all the words you usually say and just reduce it to, like, two words.” As Kimmel asked, “Did you study teenage boys?” Amy quipped back, “I did, I went to the mall.”

“What I love about teenagers that age,” Amy continued, “is that they have no freedom, they feel really confined, they think that they are smarter than everyone else, but they don’t know what they’re doing. And when you’re around them, they look like goofballs and they’re pushing each other, just being like Adam’s apples everywhere. But they can say stuff that devastates you. You could just walk past them and they could be like, ‘Ha, look at your shoes.’ And you’re like, ‘What’s wrong with my shoes?’ And all of a sudden, you go home and you just want to buy a cemetery plot.”

