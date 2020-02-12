Top Stories
Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Chris Brown Debuts New Face Tattoo &amp; You Can See It Right Here!

Are Malika Haqq &amp; Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 10:07 am

Anna Faris Has An Untraditional Idea As to Who Could Officiate Her Wedding

Anna Faris Has An Untraditional Idea As to Who Could Officiate Her Wedding

Anna Faris makes an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night (February 11) alongside actor Michael Pena.

If you don’t know, Anna recently got engaged to her boyfriend Michael Barrett, and James asked her about who would be officiating the big wedding. Her answer…she could do it herself!

“Well, I could do it,” Anna said. “I could. I need a lot of attention, James.”

Anna added to James, “I would love it if you auditioned. If you came and read…Well, I want somebody that’s humorous but also brings, like, you know, heartfelt sentiments and doesn’t talk too much about themselves.”

James responded, “Well, that’s a problem. That’s a problem. I really strike out on all three of those.”

Find out when engagement rumors first started circling!

anna faris james corden 01
anna faris james corden 02

Photos: CBS
