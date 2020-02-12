Ashley Benson Stuns With Pin Straight & Long Brunette Hair at Michael Kors Fashion Show

Ashley Benson makes a stunning arrival to the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show on Wednesday afternoon (February 12) in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress wore her brunette hair pin straight to match her pinstripe pants for the event.

Other stars who attended the fete included Dove Cameron, Olivia Holt, Halston Sage, Ava Michelle, Cameron Dallas, Larsen Thompson and singer Kelsea Ballerini.

Just last week, Ashley was seen out at the Longchamp fashion show.

