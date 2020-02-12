Top Stories
Wed, 12 February 2020 at 6:52 pm

Ashley Benson Stuns With Pin Straight & Long Brunette Hair at Michael Kors Fashion Show

Ashley Benson Stuns With Pin Straight & Long Brunette Hair at Michael Kors Fashion Show

Ashley Benson makes a stunning arrival to the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show on Wednesday afternoon (February 12) in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress wore her brunette hair pin straight to match her pinstripe pants for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Benson

Other stars who attended the fete included Dove Cameron, Olivia Holt, Halston Sage, Ava Michelle, Cameron Dallas, Larsen Thompson and singer Kelsea Ballerini.

Just last week, Ashley was seen out at the Longchamp fashion show.

45+ pictures inside of Dove Cameron, Olivia Holt, Ashley Benson and more…
Photos: Getty, Starpix
