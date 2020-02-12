'Bachelorette' Star Trista Sutter Reveals Leg Surgery - Find Out What Happened!

Trista Sutter is on the mend after a painful surgery!

The 47-year-old The Bachelorette star took to Instagram on Friday (February 7) to reveal that she had undergone surgery “to fix a broken tibia, torn ligament and syndesmosis tear” after an incident where she “rolled [her] left foot while all [her] weight crunched down on it” as she was playing tennis with friends.

“I had never broken a bone before, but leave it to me (and Murphy’s freaking law) to break my ankle 3 days into not having insurance. We’re all good thanks to Cobra, but ugh!” Trista wrote.

“I definitely have a newfound appreciation for those out there dealing with injuries or disease, lack of insurance or lack of funds and single parents who may not have the assistance of someone like my hardworking, thoughtful, stepping-up husband and kids, and my sweet friends,” Trista added.

Trista‘s husband Ryan Sutter took to Instagram few days later to inform followers that she is now resting comfortably at home.

“Tirelessly working? After surgery this morning to repair a broken tibia and torn ligaments in her ankle, @tristasutter is finally home, recovering and ‘listening’ in on the hockey board meeting,” Ryan wrote. “Thanks to everyone who has helped us out the past few days. Not the best timing or situation but definitely the best group of friends and experts we could ever hope for. Thank you Thank you Thank you!”

