'Bachelorette' Star Trista Sutter Reveals Leg Surgery - Find Out What Happened!
Trista Sutter is on the mend after a painful surgery!
The 47-year-old The Bachelorette star took to Instagram on Friday (February 7) to reveal that she had undergone surgery “to fix a broken tibia, torn ligament and syndesmosis tear” after an incident where she “rolled [her] left foot while all [her] weight crunched down on it” as she was playing tennis with friends.
“I had never broken a bone before, but leave it to me (and Murphy’s freaking law) to break my ankle 3 days into not having insurance. We’re all good thanks to Cobra, but ugh!” Trista wrote.
“I definitely have a newfound appreciation for those out there dealing with injuries or disease, lack of insurance or lack of funds and single parents who may not have the assistance of someone like my hardworking, thoughtful, stepping-up husband and kids, and my sweet friends,” Trista added.
Trista‘s husband Ryan Sutter took to Instagram few days later to inform followers that she is now resting comfortably at home.
“Tirelessly working? After surgery this morning to repair a broken tibia and torn ligaments in her ankle, @tristasutter is finally home, recovering and ‘listening’ in on the hockey board meeting,” Ryan wrote. “Thanks to everyone who has helped us out the past few days. Not the best timing or situation but definitely the best group of friends and experts we could ever hope for. Thank you Thank you Thank you!”
View this post on Instagram
Sorry to interrupt your pretty picture scrolling for a no filter, no makeup maybe tmi share. Lots of questions and messages that I didn’t want to ignore, so share, I’m happy to. On Monday, I was playing #socialsweating tennis with my sweet 👼🏼 friends and rolled my left foot while all my weight crunched down on it 💔. I had never broken a bone before, but leave it to me (and Murphy’s freaking law) to break my ankle 3 days into not having insurance. We’re all good thanks to Cobra, but ugh! After 2 sets of X-Rays and an MRI, my Dr determined that I needed surgery to fix a broken tibia, torn ligament and syndesmosis tear. Scary, but life. I checked in this morning and was in happy land by 8:00 am. My anesthesiologist did the best job ever with a concoction that left me with no pain or nausea (and I am THE biggest wimp EVER!) Thank you to whomever invented nerve blocks!!!!!! 💯It’ll last for 3 days, but I’ll take dealing with no feeling in my leg (it feels like a big shot of Novacaine from the dentist) over the pain of actual pins and stitches in my bones and ligaments any day and twice on Sunday!! I am staying on top of potential pain and am hopeful to get restful sleep thanks to my doctor’s prescriptions. #yaysleep I definitely have a newfound appreciation for those out there dealing with injuries or disease, lack of insurance or lack of funds and single parents who may not have the assistance of someone like my hardworking, thoughtful, stepping-up husband and kids, and my sweet friends that I’ve tagged and not tagged (and all of you!) who have swollen my heart with feeling the love. Ive been put in the best hands and I’m a happy mama. I’ll keep you all posted in stories, but know your love and prayers and thoughts and meals and treats and messages fill my bucket and as a sensitive soul who deals with internal demons who break me down, please know that you’re building me up and I couldn’t be more grateful. #surgerylife #steadmanclinic #grateful #ontheroadtorecovery #mytruth #blessedwife #blessedmama #blesseddaughter #blessedfriend
View this post on Instagram
Broken ankle and slits for eyes, but a heart SO full of gratitude for the care and generosity of my family and friends that it tends to roll onto my cheeks a lot lately. It shouldn’t have to, but sometimes it takes something drastic (and really freaking painful!) to shine a light on what makes this life worth living…and that’s the people and the connections and the love. I’ve already said it but it can’t be said enough…thank you. Thank you thank you thank you. 🙏🏼❤️ #brokenbone #nobrokenspirit #realstagram #thankyou #grateful
View this post on Instagram
Tirelessly working? After surgery this morning to repair a broken tibia and torn ligaments in her ankle, @tristasutter is finally home, recovering and “listening” in on the hockey board meeting. . Thanks to everyone who has helped us out the past few days. Not the best timing or situation but definitely the best group of friends and experts we could ever hope for. Thank you Thank you Thank you! . #blessed #hockeymom #shesgonnakillme